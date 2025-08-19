Advertisement
Inside Economics: The RBNZ’s dilemma – a two-speed economy and a one-speed OCR

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Acting Reserve Bank Governor Christian Hawkesby during his OCR press conference in Wellington, 28 May, 2025. NZ Herald photograph by Mark Mitchell

Today’s the day

Brace yourself for a deluge of economic commentary in the next 24 hours.

Today at 2pm, the Reserve Bank is expected to deliver its first rate cut since May.

Perhaps more importantly, it will deliver its first set of new forecasts since May.

That’s the bit that’s

