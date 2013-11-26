Global free trade talks collapse

Negotiators came tantalisingly close but failed to clinch a global free trade deal after more than a decade of talks that could have boosted the world economy by $1 trillion, the head of the World Trade Organisation said Tuesday.
Roberto Azevedo said diplomats from the WTO's 159 members tried hard but "cannot cross the finish line here in Geneva" ahead of a summit where ministers were to have signed the deal in Bali, Indonesia next week.
He said more progress was made in the past weeks than over the past five years, but that was still not enough as some countries were proving inflexible on some issues.
"Time would not remedy this situation," he told a news conference.
The negotiations sought to ease the rules of global commerce by cutting red tape to open markets and help develop poorer economies. They also focused on tariff quotas, government incentives for exports and agriculture issues such as subsidies for grain stockpiling.