Dairy prices mostly improved at this morning's GlobalDairyTrade auction, the GDT price index gaining 2.4 per cent.
The average winning price at the auction - the last for 2014 - was US$2609, up from US$2513 at the previous sale on December 2.
Whole milk powder prices - the most important product for New Zealand dairy producers - rose by 1.4 per cent to US$2,270 a tonne.
Last week, Fonterra cut its farmgate milk price forecast for the current season to $4.70 per kg of milk solids - down from previous forecast of $5.30 a kg, due to lower sharply lower market prices.