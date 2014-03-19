GDP growth hits 2.7pc for 2013

The kiwi dollar fell to 85.37 US cents from 85.61 cents immediately before the figures were released, and recently traded at 85.38 cents.

Read the full release here:

Deutsche Bank's Gibbs said given the GDP number was largely what people were expecting, the steeper forecast track for US interest rates by the Federal Reserve will be weighing more heavily on traders.

Westpac Banking Corp chief economist Dominick Stephens and senior economist Michael Gordon said in a note the central bank will have to gradually raise interest rates this year as the economy gathers momentum on the strength of the Canterbury rebuild, house building activity in Auckland, and 40-year high terms of trade.

As interest rates rise, we suspect that the housing market will slow, consumer buoyancy will gradually diminish, and eventually, GDP growth will slow. But this is a process that could take years Westpac economists Dominick Stephens and Michael Gordon

Today's figures show manufacturing grew 2.1 per cent to $5.15 billion in the quarter, its highest level since March 2006, and accelerating from 1.6 per cent expansion in the September quarter. The BNZ-BusinessNZ performance of manufacturing index has shown activity has been expanding for the 18 months through to February.

Dairy production fell in the quarter as inventories were run down $18 million in the period, though other food, beverage and tobacco manufacturing made up for the shortfall. Transport equipment, machinery and equipment manufacturing grew 6.2 per cent in the period.

Wholesale trade grew 3.2 per cent to a seasonally adjusted $2.13 billion with machinery and equipment wholesaling the major contributor to the gain.

New Zealand's primary industries grew 0.3 per cent led by a 9.5 per cent expansion in mining driven by exploration activity, while agriculture shrank 1.6 per cent, forestry contracted 0.6 per cent and fishing declined 0.7 per cent.

Business services shrank 2.1 per cent in the quarter, driven by slowing architectural and engineering, which has been at elevated levels in recent quarters to help prepare the $40 billion rebuild of Christchurch.

Other sectors to shrink in the quarter were information, media and telecommunications services, down 0.6 per cent, and arts, recreation and other services, which fell 0.9 per cent. All service industries grew 0.3 per cent in the quarter.

Construction activity grew 0.4 per cent in the quarter as investment in infrastructure made up for largely flat spending on residential housing and a decline in non-residential work. Investment in residential housing increased 0.1 per cent to $1.75 billion in the quarter, while non-residential building fell 4.6 per cent $853 million. Investment in other construction grew 8.8 per cent to $1.08 billion.

Business investment, which strips out spending on residential property, grew 0.9 per cent to $8.33 billion. Gross fixed capital formation rose 0.4 per cent to $9.79 billion.

The expenditure measure of GDP grew 0.6 per cent, lagging the 0.8 per cent growth forecast in a Reuters survey of economists. The annual measure of GDP expenditure grew 2.5 per cent. Household spending underpinned the quarterly gain, up 1.3 per cent, led by expenditure on durable goods. Central government expenditure shrank 0.6 per cent in the quarter.

Real gross national disposable income rose a seasonally adjusted 3.3 per cent in the quarter.

Reserve Bank lifts OCR: