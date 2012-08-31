Exports help lift business earnings in 2011

Increased overseas demand for New Zealand's milk powder, butter and cheese helped increase business earnings for 2011.
Statistics New Zealand's annual enterprise survey showed total business income increased 4.7 percent, to $575.4 billion, compared to 2010's 4.2 per cent decrease.
Income from goods and services increased by $23.2 billion, compared to 2010's $13.5 billion decrease.
Industry and labour statistics manager, Neil Kelly, said this was largely due to increased exports.
"The impact had flow on effects to agriculture, manufacturing and wholesale trade.''