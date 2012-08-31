Exports help lift business earnings in 2011

There was strong growth in both the manufacturing industry, 8.6 per cent, and the agriculture industry, 14 per cent, leading to a combined $11.7 billion increase in both industries.

"Increases in most industries show that the New Zealand economy is recovering from its 2010 decline," Kelly said.

Despite the overall increase in income, financial and insurance services decreased by 2.2 per cent to $1.4 billion.

Total business spending increased by 7 per cent to $533.3 billion, compared to 2010's 7.0 percent decrease.

The biggest contribution to this was the 9.2 per cent, or $29.8 billion, increase in purchases and other operating costs for 2011, compared to a 3.8 per cent decrease in 2010.

The 2011 increase was due to a 72.6 per cent, $8.6 billion, increase in the public administration and safety industry caused by increased Canterbury Earthquake Commission claim liabilities.

The operating expenditure increse, decreased the surplus before income tax from $50.4 billion, 2010, to $44.4 billion.