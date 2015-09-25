"The general public do get confused that Mike Pero is a brand and is owned by an Australian company."
That company is Liberty Financial, founded and managed by American-born businessman Sherman Ma.
It bought into Mike Pero Mortgages in 2006 and took full control of it in 2013 from the beleaguered NZF Group.
Pero, who grew the business from a minnow to a mammoth, hasn't held a financial stake in it for years. He sold half of it in 1996, bought it back in 2004 and sold it again the same year for $15 million.
In that action, seven former Mike Pero franchisees are contesting the parts of their contracts that prohibit them from competing with the mortgage business until 2017.
They want a judge to declare that these restraint of trade terms are void and unenforceable.
Mike Pero Mortgages has since been to court itself and obtained orders that prevent the group from competing with it in the meantime.
One of the franchisees, award-winning Christchurch broker James Heath, unsuccessfully challenged the injunction last month.
Justice Simon Moore was unswayed by the fact it could mean the broker would have to sell his family home.
"Mr Heath must have known that Mike Pero [Mortgages] would respond in the way it has when confronted by the prospect of a former franchisee setting up business in direct competition contrary to its contractual obligations," Justice Moore said.
"I am satisfied Mr Heath has brought these consequences on himself through his own actions."
However, evidence Heath put before the judge gives a flavour of what could be argued at a full hearing over the restraint of trade.
Heath claimed the value of Mike Pero Mortgages' intellectual property and brand had deteriorated significantly.
He also alleged the business' customer management systems were unreliable and "embarrassingly unprofessional".
"Mr Heath's evidence is that in its 2013 review, the results of which were not shared with franchisees, Mike Pero learned it was no longer a competitive brand within the mortgage broking market," said Justice Moore when ruling that the injunction against Heath should continue.
Although Mike Pero Mortgages disputes Heath's claim, it can't comment on the legal proceedings.