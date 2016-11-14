Watch NZH Local Focus: East Cape lures expats home

By Ingrid Jellick
Tawhiro Ruha grew up on the East Cape. Before he left in 1986, he worked in forestry. Now he's back where he started out.
"Luckily there was work because I actually planted some of these trees before I left. So, it's just good to be back," Mr Ruha said.
Mr Ruha works for Takatini Group, a forest road engineering company built by local Maori for local Maori from Te Whānau-a-Apānui.
Takatini Group manager Stephen Frires says he's pleased the company has been able to employ locals that have returned from Australia.