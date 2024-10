Emergency services were called to the incident on Caernarvon St in Hamilton at 5.15pm. File photo

A Hamilton roadworker was in serious condition after being run over by a digger this evening.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Caernarvon St in Hamilton at 5.15pm.

The man sustained injuries to his leg.

He was taken by ambulance to Waikato Hospital, a St John spokeswoman said.

It was being treated as a workplace incident, a Northern Police Communications spokesman said.