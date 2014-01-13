Boris Pfahringer has snared a 14-week internship at the global search giant's offices in New York.

Search giant Google, which provides quality food for employees, subsidised massages and colourful offices complete with basketball courts and slides, is possibly the coolest place to work.

A young New Zealander will get a taste of it and will see what really goes on behind the scenes at the company after securing an internship.

Boris Pfahringer, of Hamilton, will spend 14 weeks at Google's New York office.

Mr Pfahringer - who has just graduated with a bachelor of computing and mathematical sciences, with honours, from the University of Waikato - knows how big a deal it is.

"I'm looking forward to working in the Google environment and also having the opportunity to explore the city. It's my first time in New York," he said.