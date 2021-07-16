Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy / Employment
Updated

Government extension of migrant workers visas welcomed by farmers, tourism, winegrowers, business

Grant Bradley
By
Deputy Editor - Business·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
New rules covering migrant workers have been welcomed by the dairy sector. Photo / Supplied

New rules covering migrant workers have been welcomed by the dairy sector. Photo / Supplied

Federated Farmers and other business groups have welcomed the Government extension of Essential Skills visas.

The farming group says the 12-month extension has recognised the need for valuable migrant staff working in our dairy sector.

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi also announced the application process would be streamlined to make it

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Employment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Employment