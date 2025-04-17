Dan Bosher heads Icon in New Zealand. That business built the new 41-level tower which is the Hotel Indigo Auckland with apartments above. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A Shundi Customs spokesman said Icon, headed in New Zealand by Dan Bosher, would soon begin work finishing the tower.

Tim Marsh, commercial asset manager at the multi-billionaire landlord Kiwi Property, said: “Fantastic news!”

Finn Clark, Wellington area manager of high-rise builder CMP Construction, said: “Nice, Dan Bosher. Knock it out of the park.”

A Heart of the City spokesperson said: “Once it’s complete, it will be a wonderful opportunity to bring more residents into the city centre, more vibrancy, as well as benefiting neighbouring businesses.”

“Thumbs up to Icon,” others said.

A spokesman for Icon said the developer and builder were now discussing the re-start.

“Icon has been engaged by Shundi on the Seascape residential apartment tower in Auckland, to provide operational support throughout the transition period.

“Icon and Shundi are in discussions to progress the project’s full construction recommencement. While arrangements have not been finalised, both parties are working together closely in what are constructive and confidential discussions.”

Icon has just finished the new 41-level $250m Hotel Indigo Auckland at 51 Albert St.

Icon, owned by Japan’s Kajima Corporation, is one of New Zealand’s largest builders. Projects include:

57-level $300m 273-unit luxury tower The Pacifica apartments near the Britomart, with 141 car parks on the sixth level, built in just three years between Commerce St and Gore St. Each floor is 650sq m and some floors have six apartments. Hengyi Pacific, the Chinese-headquartered developer with an Australian office, developed it;

Highrise 494-room Holiday Inn Express and voco Auckland City Centre hotels, Albert St/Wyndham St corner on land bought from Mansons TCLM but once owned by APN, former publisher of the New Zealand Herald. Sydney-headquartered Pro-invest Group, which owns the building, said it would be dual branded, having two hotels in one. The lower 294 rooms are Holiday Inn Express. The upper 200 rooms are voco.

Sydney-headquartered Pro-invest Group, which owns the building, said it would be dual branded, having two hotels in one. The lower 294 rooms are Holiday Inn Express. The upper 200 rooms are voco. Te Mātāwai, the 276 apartments for Kāinga Ora, 139 Greys Ave, central Auckland. Three buildings, connected by common areas. One of the buildings has been there 70 years and was refurbished. About half the units are one-bedroom. Studio units comprising another third and the others are 1.5-bedroom and two-bedroom units;

New $120m six-level Auckland Council northern headquarters at Munroe Lane, Albany, developed by Asset Plus for around 1200 people;

Twin-tower 697-unit high-rise accommodation leased to AUT on the Wakefield St/Mayoral Dr corner, opened 2021;

New Hotel Indigo Auckland with apartments above in a 41-level $250m tower, 51 Albert St. Australian architect Scott Carver designed the building and did the interior design. A plant room is on level 28, then apartments from levels 29-41 with the hotel beneath that. The penthouse on level 41 is asking $18-$20m via agent Graham Wall.

Also welcoming Icon’s arrival at Seascape was Dan Devereux, managing director and owner of The Labour Exchange. He said he had a team working on Seascape for five years.

“...was gutted to have to walk away late last year.”

A spokesman for SkyCity Entertainment Group also welcomed the Icon announcement as being extremely good news for Auckland. In February, that company plans to open its $1 billion-plus NZ International Convention Centre.

Others who work in the CBD said they had watched the site with increasing concern, calling it an eyesore and worrying about the many open floors as winter arrived.

Another to express relief was Patrick Dougherty, now a director and adviser who spearheaded innovation and construction at Kāinga Ora’s massive state housing stock rebuild in Auckland since 2019.

“A tough gig but pleased to see you take on Dan and team, good for Auckland,” Dougherty said.

Shundi’s spokesman said a settlement had been reached where the construction contract ended.

China Construction would hand over the site and project to Shundi on April 24.

Once that handover occurs, Shundi will take responsibility for the site and for completing the project and China Construction would have no further role and no responsibility for the site or the project, the spokesman said.

That announcement on April 16 followed a Building Disputes Tribunal ruling last year that Shundi Customs “is liable to pay China Construction New Zealand a total of $36,191,804.47. Despite the tribunal’s decision, the payment has not yet been settled and legal proceedings remain ongoing”, according to China Construction accounts.

Shundi took China Construction to the High Court at Auckland after a dispute over that payment.

Last month, Justice Greg Blanchard backed the builder over the developer.

Whether the $36.9m has been paid is unknown.

