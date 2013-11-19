An impression of the new Fonterra headquarters, to be built and owned by Goodman Property Trust.

Listed landlord Goodman Property Trust has provided the first glimpse of Fonterra's new headquarters and announced it will own the building in Auckland's Viaduct area.

Keith Smith, chairman of the trust's manager, said Goodman would take control of the 16,000sq m campus-style office to be built soon.

Images showed a large campus-style area and buildings arranged around a central green zone.

The landmark building will be developed by Goodman Group and Fletcher Building on a leasehold site.

"Through its relationship with Goodman Group, Goodman Property Trust has the exclusive opportunity to own one of Auckland's most significant new office developments. We're extremely pleased to be building a relationship with Fonterra, one of the world's leading dairy companies, as they transition to new business premises in the Wynyard Quarter," Smith announced.