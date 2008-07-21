Export ban threatens capsicum jobs

KEY POINTS:

Bacteria found on hothouse tomatoes and capsicums near Pukekohe threatens 30 jobs at a business near Taupo.



Gourmet Mokai, a joint venture between two Maori trusts and Mangere-based Gourmet Paprika, employs about 100 people in hothouses using steam from the Mokai geothermal power station.



But managing director Paul Martin told staff on Thursday that the plant now had "about 30 people too many" because of an export ban imposed last month by Biosecurity New Zealand on all fresh tomatoes and capsicums after a disease-causing bacterium was found at three North Island hothouses.



"We can't plant till we know whether the market is going to be there," Mr Martin said. "We are not getting an answer out of Biosecurity NZ about how long it's going to be. It could be some time."



The business worked closely with Tokoroa-based Work and Income work brokers to recruit staff from the local dole queue when it opened in 2004. Tokoroa Budget Advisory Service senior adviser Carolyn Sale said it was one of the main employers in the district.



Bay of Plenty Work and Income regional commissioner Geoff Williams visited the plant yesterday to discuss options.