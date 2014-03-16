Economic growth tipped to slow

New Zealand's economic growth probably slowed in the fourth quarter, after a dairy sector-driven spike three months earlier, while the continued growth in primary exports helped shrink the nation's current account deficit.
Gross domestic product rose 0.9 per cent in the final three months of 2013, based on a Reuters survey of 11 economists. The current account gap narrowed to $1.4 billion for an annual deficit of $7.4 billion, or 3.3 per cent of GDP, a separate survey showed.
Our forecast of a 0.9 per cent rise in GDP reflects steady gains across a broad range of sectors, and suggests that ex-agricultural GDP growth gradually expanded over the course of 2013.
The fourth quarter rounded off a lumpy 2013 for economic growth, driven largely by the impact of drought at the start of the year and subsequent rebound. GDP was 1.4 per cent in the third quarter, surprising economists and the Reserve Bank, which sits just below the consensus forecast for GDP in the fourth quarter at 0.8 per cent.
The fourth-quarter data is likely to support the central bank's view in its monetary policy statement last week that growth in the economy is becoming more broad-based. Business and consumer confidence has been rising, net immigration is spurring demand for housing and the country continues to get a boost from the rebuilding activity in Canterbury.