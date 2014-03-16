Economic growth tipped to slow

Meantime, demand in China has underpinned exports in a global economy where America is showing signs of improvement while Europe is seen taking more time to recover.

Reserve Bank lifts OCR to 2.75 per cent :

Westpac Bank senior economist Michael Gordon has food manufacturing as the biggest contribution to growth in the fourth quarter, followed by wholesale trade, while agriculture actually detracts from growth.

"Our forecast of a 0.9 per cent rise in GDP reflects steady gains across a broad range of sectors, and suggests that ex-agricultural GDP growth gradually expanded over the course of 2013," Gordon said in a note.

If fourth-quarter GDP comes in as the market expects it will mark the second successive period in which growth has exceeded the central bank's forecast.

Governor Graeme Wheeler noted in the recent Monetary Policy Statement that rising demand is using up spare capacity in the economy, meaning there's more scope for inflation to flare, especially in the non-tradables sector. Yet the central bank's forecast track for annual inflation barely breaks above the mid-point of its 1 per cent to 3 per cent target band over its forecast horizon to March 2017.

UBS economist Robin Clements says that suggests "an incredibly fast-acting policy impact and a remarkably stable inflation outcome" probably helped by three quarters of mortgage borrowers having to fix their loans again with a year.

Traders are betting there's a 92 per cent chance that the Reserve Bank will hike the official cash rate again at its April 24 review, after Wheeler lifted the OCR a quarter point to 2.75 per cent last week.

Brian Fallow Opinion - OCR lift 'just the start':

Westpac's Gordon says a drop in the current account deficit to 3.3 per cent of GDP from 4.1 per cent three months earlier would be the biggest ever improvement outside of a recession and was likely driven by a jump in export volumes of dairy products, meat and manufactured goods.

The improvement in the goods trade balance may be "offset to a small degree" by growth in the investment income deficit as foreign-owned companies continue to enjoy better profits from their local units, Gordon said.