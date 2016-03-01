World dairy prices firmed at the latest GlobalDairyTrade auction, the GDT price index ending a four-sale losing streak with a modest 1.4 per cent gain since the last sale a fortnight ago.
Futures market pricing suggested a 5 per cent gain was on the cards.
Wholemilk powder prices, which are a key component of Fonterra's farmgate milk price, rose by 5.5 per cent to US$1974 a tonne. Another important product, skim milk powder, gained by 1.3 per cent to US1802 a tonne. Rennet casein prices shot up by 14.9 per cent to US$4569 a tonne while anhydrous milk fat fell by 8.3 per cent to US3254 a tonne.
AgriHQ dairy analyst Susan Kilsby commented said that while it was a positive result, a sustained price recovery is likely to be some way off.