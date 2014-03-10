Dairy, meat push up NZ manufacturing stats

Fonterra's dairy factory at Te Rapa, Waikato. NZ manufacturing was up 5.7pc in the December quarter - with the dairy and meat industry leading the charge. Photo / Christine Cornege

New Zealand manufacturing sales volumes rose in the fourth quarter last year, driven by dairy and meat and adding to evidence of strong, export-led demand for the nation's soft commodities.

Sales volumes climbed 5.7 per cent, seasonally adjusted, the biggest gain since the first quarter of 1995 when petroleum and coal manufacturing was added to the series, according to Statistics New Zealand. Excluding dairy and meat, sales rose 0.9 per cent.

Meat and dairy manufacturing volumes rose 15 per cent in the fourth quarter, the biggest increase since March 2009. That comes after government figures last week showed New Zealand's terms of trade rose to a 40-year high in the fourth quarter, edging closer to an all-time high reached in the June quarter of 1973. The nation recorded a record trade surplus for January, driven by sales of dairy products to China.