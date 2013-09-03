Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Economy

Commodity prices rise 0.7pc in August

BusinessDesk
Quick Read
The ANZ Commodity Price Index rose last month after a 0.6 per cent gain in July.

The ANZ Commodity Price Index rose last month after a 0.6 per cent gain in July.

New Zealand commodity prices rose for a second month in August, led by aluminium, as global prices rose from a four-year low, and skim milk powder.

The ANZ Commodity Price Index rose 0.7 per cent to 320.2 last month, edging back toward its April record of 333.5, following a 0.6 per cent gain in July.

In New Zealand dollar terms, the index rose 0.7 per cent to 218.6 and has gained 29 per cent from a year earlier.

Of the 17 commodities tracked, 11 increased, four fell and two were unchanged.

Aluminium and skim milk powder both rose 3 per cent, while whole milk powder gained 2 per cent.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Prices of beef, cheese and casein rose 1 per cent, while apples, sawn timber and kiwifruit all rose about 0.5 per cent. Seafood and sheepmeat prices were up 0.25 per cent.

The price of butter and pelts declined 2 per cent last month, while wool and log prices fell 1 per cent. Wood pulp and venison were unchanged on the month.

The report comes before Wednesday's GlobalDairyTrade auction.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Economy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Economy