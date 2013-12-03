The August trade deficit widened to $1.19b from $771 million in July. That was the biggest ever deficit for the month of August. Exports were up 0.6pc from a year earlier, imports were up 9.7pc.

The August trade deficit widened to $1.19b from $771 million in July. That was the biggest ever deficit for the month of August. Exports were up 0.6pc from a year earlier, imports were up 9.7pc.

New Zealand commodity prices snapped four months of gains as aluminium and whole milk powder fell, though a weaker kiwi dollar shielded local producers from the decline.

The ANZ Commodity Price Index fell 0.4 per cent to 326.7 in November and have gained about 21 per cent in the year. The index had been edging back toward its April record of 333.5 in the previous month.

Six of the 17 commodities tracked fell last month, seven rose and three were unchanged. Aluminium fell 4 per cent to a four-year low, whole milk powder dropped 3 per cent, butter was down 2 per cent, kiwifruit fell 1 per cent, and lumber and casein both fell 0.5 per cent.

Read more here:

Terms of trade at 40-year high

Dollar rises above 90 Aust cents

The price of pelts gained 5 per cent to a 16-year high, while skim milk powder rose 3 per cent, cheese was up 2 per cent, lamb, beef and wool rose 1.5 per cent, and logs gained 0.25 per cent.