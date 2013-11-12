Cheaper veges push down October food prices

Food prices rose by 0.5pc last month, led by more expensive winter vegetables. Photo / NZ Herald

Food prices fell 1 per cent last month, but were up 0.8 per cent on a year earlier, said Statistics New Zealand today.

"The fall in food prices was largely influenced by lower prices for seasonal fruit and vegetables such as tomatoes, lettuce, and cucumber, said Statistics NZ prices manager Chris Pike.

Its latest monthly food price index shows Fruit and vegetable prices fell 8.8 per cent, pushed down by a 38 per cent plunge in tomato prices. They fell from an average price of $11.39 per kilo in September 2013 to $7.11 in October.

Grocery food prices fell 0.3 per cent, influenced by more discounting for sauces - down 6.1 per cent, and cakes and biscuits, down 3.4 per cent.

Meat, poultry, and fish prices were up 2 per cent, influenced by a 4.9 per cent increase in the price of chicken, lamb which was up 15 per cent, and a 1.4 per cent jump in the price of beef.