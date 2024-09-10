Advertisement
Briscoe Group reports positive half-year result despite profit drop

Tom Raynel
Briscoe Group made an $84m profit while The Warehouse and Kathmandu are in decline. Its owner, Rod Duke, reveals his secret formula for managing stock and avoiding debt. Video / Carson Bluck

Briscoe Group has reported a positive half-year result, but its performance is down compared to the same time last year.

The group reported a net profit after tax of $33.21 million to July 28, down from $42.75m for 1H2023.

The group did face a one-off, tax adjustment due

