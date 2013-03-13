Beekeepers rejoice in scorching summer

Endless days of sunshine and light winds which have crippled North Island farmers this summer have at the same time created top conditions for honey-making.
Beekeepers are expecting an above average harvest this year after struggling for the past two seasons with poor crops.
Bees typically produce their honey over the summer months and many in the industry have been reporting good production, said Neil Stuckey, owner of the Waitemata Honey Company and vice president of the National Beekeepers Association of New Zealand (NBA).
"The ideal conditions for the bees to be able to work is hot days and still winds.
"Bees can't fly in winds above 10 knots and the flowers won't produce their nectar if the ground conditions are too cold."