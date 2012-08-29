Beekeepers consider Govt joint working offer

Bay of Plenty beekeeper, Garth Taylor, pours smoke into a hive on a kiwifruit orchard near Te Puke. Photo / Alan Gibson

Beekeepers are weighing up an offer which could give them greater say in how the Government manages biosecurity risks that threaten their industry.

The National Beekeepers' Association (NBA) said today it had agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry for Primary Industries while it explored the possible value offered by the Government Industry Agreement (GIA).

Primary industry groups were being invited to sign up to the GIA to help identify the biosecurity risks of greatest concern to them, and manage those risks through joint investment with the Government.

The GIA was a significant change to New Zealand's biosecurity system, said NBA President Barry Foster.

"The NBA needs to find out exactly what benefits there are for us as beekeepers and we need to identify the possible downsides.