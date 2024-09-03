“I can say that our accountants have supplied information to the shareholders, where we believe we’re a solvent and good business, that has $5.1 million in its corporate bank accounts and we have the support of its lenders,” Kenyon told Stuff.

In a written letter to Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Andrew Bayly, minority shareholders of Du Val Property Group urged the Government to take the business out of statutory management in order to prevent further financial harm to the company and mental stress to shareholders.

The Clarkes’ lawyer Daniel Nilsson told the High Court at Auckland yesterday during an application from the media for access to the PwC receivers’ report that statutory management was a “brutal” regime and “a level of state intervention that has Cold War vibes to it”.

The letter to Bayly said shareholders are concerned the public have been only getting one side of the story, Stuff reported.

“While the DVPG Board has effectively been silenced, [John] Fisk (one of PwC’s statutory managers) appears to be all over the media and has released information asserting $250 million of debt is outstanding,” the letter says.

Though Kenyon Clarke has nothing to do with the letter, he said he understood what the shareholders were going through.

“The shareholders should be free to appoint a board of their choosing and that doesn’t need to include me,” he told Stuff.

“It would be wrong of me whilst I was under investigation to have continued as a director, you’d want to resolve those issues before you moved on.

“So from that perspective, this isn’t about me, it’s about the 67 people who own the business.”

It is the first time Clarke has spoken publicly since his property development group was placed into interim receivership.

Stuff reported that the Clarkes have been gagged from speaking to media about the FMA investigation.

Kenyon Clarke has not responded to numerous requests for comment from the Herald.

Speaking on the statutory management in August, Bayly described the Du Val situation as “complex and of such a scale that immediate intervention is required to prevent broader harm.

“Statutory management is the option of last resort used to deal with complex corporate failure where ordinary insolvency law is inadequate. It is intended to protect investors and creditors from further losses and to enable the orderly administration of a company’s affairs.”

Between 120 and 150 investors, home buyers, commercial lenders and tradespeople have put money into Du Val.