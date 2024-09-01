Home / Business

The Du Val downfall: From champagne and private jets to receivership and a $250m debt

Jane Phare
By
Senior journalist, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read

It was a lifestyle of flashy opulence, glamour and wealth, until the money ran out. Jane Phare charts the downfall of the Du Val husband-and-wife property developers.

The residents of stately Victoria Ave would have

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business