“Our staff were required to take custody of several firearms that had been seized at the property.”

Receivers at PwC have been approached for comment.

It’s understood to be relatively common for police to accompany the FMA when it conducts activities such as last Friday’s visit.

On Monday, the Herald reported that 64 Du Val companies and partnerships were now under PwC control.

John Kenyon Clarke, Charlotte Marie Clarke and Owen Francis Tyrrell Culliney are directors of many of the businesses.

A number for Kenyon Clarke went straight to voicemail.

Culliney’s office was contacted for comment today but the person who answered said he was on leave and not available.

The Financial Markets Authority has been approached for further comment.

The authority said on Friday it had been to the High Court to have PwC appointed interim receivers.

The Clarkes had been working on a show called The Property Developers.

A website for that show said the programme was currently in distribution, with a streaming partner to be confirmed in 2024.

Earlier this week, a property investor at Lakewood Plaza in Auckland said Du Val had been in touch about the interim receivership.

He said Du Val told him: “We would like to assure you that the building facilities and property management team still remains operational and is still managing your property to a high standard.”

The FMA said interim receivers were generally appointed to seek clarity around a company or group’s financial position.