Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Du Val: Firearms seized at Remuera property

John Weekes
By
2 mins to read
The High Court has put Auckland apartment developer Du Val Capital Partners and other Du Val Group companies into interim receivership. Video / Alex Burton

Police attending the raid on the Du Val group owners’ residence in Remuera took custody of several firearms at the property.

No arrests were made when the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) and police visited the Victoria Ave home last Friday, a police spokesman said.

There was no suggestion the firearms were held illegally.

“Police were only assisting the Financial Markets Authority at a Remuera property on Friday,” the police spokesman said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Our staff were required to take custody of several firearms that had been seized at the property.”

Receivers at PwC have been approached for comment.

It’s understood to be relatively common for police to accompany the FMA when it conducts activities such as last Friday’s visit.

On Monday, the Herald reported that 64 Du Val companies and partnerships were now under PwC control.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

John Kenyon Clarke, Charlotte Marie Clarke and Owen Francis Tyrrell Culliney are directors of many of the businesses.

A number for Kenyon Clarke went straight to voicemail.

Culliney’s office was contacted for comment today but the person who answered said he was on leave and not available.

The Financial Markets Authority has been approached for further comment.

The authority said on Friday it had been to the High Court to have PwC appointed interim receivers.

The Clarkes had been working on a show called The Property Developers.

A website for that show said the programme was currently in distribution, with a streaming partner to be confirmed in 2024.

Earlier this week, a property investor at Lakewood Plaza in Auckland said Du Val had been in touch about the interim receivership.

He said Du Val told him: “We would like to assure you that the building facilities and property management team still remains operational and is still managing your property to a high standard.”

The FMA said interim receivers were generally appointed to seek clarity around a company or group’s financial position.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business