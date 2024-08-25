The related party term loans – recorded at $6.7 million in liquidation reports – are due for repayment in December 2024 and December 2025. The funds are required to satisfy Tui’s liabilities, consisting mainly of $4.59m claimed by the Inland Revenue.

In April the BDO liquidators of Tui Terraces were confident the loans would be repaid with the proceeds sufficient to clear known liabilities of Tui Terraces.

“The Liquidators have contacted the related party debtors and await payment of the loan receivables when due,” BDO liquidators Iain Shephard and Jessica Kellow said in their second report dated April 3.

However, it is unclear what impact the statutory management of other Du Val entities, including Du Val New Homes LP, will have on that assumption.

John Fisk, Stephen White and Lara Bennett of PwC New Zealand were appointed statutory managers of around 70 Du Val entities last Wednesday. That appointment replaces interim receivership after the Financial Markets Authority obtained a High Court order on August 2.

Police officers enter Du Val owner's property in Remuera on August 2. Photo / Alex Burton

Fisk last week said at least $250m was owed to creditors – including 120 investors – based on an early estimate of company records.

The process, last used in 2010 with entities associated with the late Allan Hubbard, raises many questions for creditors.

Untangling the labyrinth of Du Val companies, limited partnerships and funding lines will be a major task.

The wind-up of Tui Terraces itself raises fresh questions in light of statutory management, including the source of funding for the related party loans and the identity of that related party.

BDO’s Shephard and Kellow did not return calls on the matter.

Tui Terraces does not appear to be part of statutory management.

Its general partner – Du Val GP 2 Limited – was deregistered from the Companies Office on June 20 this year, six weeks before the FMA swooped on Du Val Group and its founders Kenyon and Charlotte Clarke.

Commenting on the appointment of statutory managers, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Andrew Bayly last week told the Herald the situation was complex and “of such a scale that immediate intervention is required to prevent broader harm.”

Bayly said Du Val Group was made up of about 70 entities, including 46 subsidiaries, and 20 special purpose vehicle limited partnerships. There were between 120-150 investors, home buyers and commercial lenders.

Du Val Property Group built hundreds of apartments, mainly in South Auckland, raising money from investors to partly fund schemes.

Charlotte and Kenyon Clarke were active on social media, documenting their business exploits and at times lavish lifestyle on Instagram.

Du Val executive Charlotte Clarke. Photo / Supplied

They also made a reality show that has never been screened.

In October 2021, the FMA told Du Val to remove advertising for a mortgage fund that gave the impression it was low risk.

Last March, the Herald reported how the FMA had again warned Du Val about misleading and deceptive statements to investors.

