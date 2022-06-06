Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

'Dream home' turns to nightmare: Ormiston buyers worry after company receiverships

3 minutes to read
New DDL homes are up but buyers are unable to settle yet. Photo / DDL

New DDL homes are up but buyers are unable to settle yet. Photo / DDL

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Auckland new-house buyers are worried after Friday's receivership of two development businesses involved in construction of many new homes at Ormiston Heights, Flat Bush.

But receivers issued reassurance, saying deposits on the new

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.