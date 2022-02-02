Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Don't be shy: Businesses urged to consult on income insurance scheme

4 minutes to read
Workers and their employees would each pay 1.39 cents in the dollar to fund the scheme. Photo / 123rf

Workers and their employees would each pay 1.39 cents in the dollar to fund the scheme. Photo / 123rf

Duncan Bridgeman
By
Duncan Bridgeman

Head of Premium Business Content

Businesses are being urged to provide feedback on a proposed $3.5 billion a year income insurance scheme to help workers who lose their jobs through restructuring, recession or personal illness.

Under the proposed , someone who loses their job and meets the criteria would receive payments worth 80 per cent of their former income (capped at salaries of $130,911), for up to seven months after they lose their job.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.