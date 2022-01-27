Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Domestic increases add pressure on Reserve Bank as inflation hits a 31-year high

4 minutes to read
The biggest contributor to inflation in 2021 was housing and household utilities group, boosted by ballooning construction costs. Photo / 123RF

The biggest contributor to inflation in 2021 was housing and household utilities group, boosted by ballooning construction costs. Photo / 123RF

Hamish Rutherford
By
Hamish Rutherford

Editor

Inflation hit a 31-year high at the end of 2021, with a strong rise in domestic costs expected to create headaches for the Reserve Bank.

Statistics New Zealand said the consumer price index (CPI), the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.