Dick Smith warned over alleged misleading subscription charges

The commission said that from July 3 to September 19 2023, Dick Smith’s website used a pre-selected tick-box to add a First subscription trial to all eligible consumers’ shopping carts, unless consumers proactively opted out.
Complainants to the commission acknowledged they hadn’t realised they had signed up until they received the charge from Dick Smith following the trial’s completion two weeks later.
A Kogan Australia spokesperson said that they did not accept the views outlined by the commission, but remained committed to making ongoing improvements to its shopping experience.
“The Commerce Commission letter refers to a web store checkout process that was in place for a limited time, over a year ago.
“The customer experience in question had already begun to change prior to the commission beginning its process and had been changed prior to the commission’s findings.”
After the Commerce Commission raised the issue with Dick Smith, the company halted its use of pre-selected fields for the subscription service and has provided impacted customers with a refund when requested.
The commission believed the conduct was likely in breach of the Fair Trading Act, but expressed that only the court could determine if a breach had occurred.
Tom Raynel is a multimedia business journalist for the Herald, covering small business and retail.