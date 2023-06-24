Voyager 2023 media awards

Diana Clement: The perils of having too many eggs in one basket

Diana Clement
By
4 mins to read
It's important to understand what you are investing in. Photo / 123rf

One of the most enduring pieces of personal finance advice is to never put all your eggs in one basket. It means don’t put all your savings into one investment.

The opposite is diversification, or

