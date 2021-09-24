Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Derek Handley: Heavy industry must be decarbonised to reach emission goals

6 minutes to read
Heavy industry makes up 40 per cent of global CO2 emissions. Photo / 123RF

Heavy industry makes up 40 per cent of global CO2 emissions. Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald
By Derek Handley

OPINION:

It's encouraging to see the number of events lined up for the inaugural Auckland Climate Festival in October. Modelled off the highly successful London Climate Action Week, the goal is to accelerate much-needed climate

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.