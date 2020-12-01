Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Deloitte Top 200: Xero wins Best Growth Strategy award

8 minutes to read

Craig Hudson Xero New Zealand Country Manager.

NZ Herald
By: Graham Skellern

Cloud-based accounting software firm Xero, nearing its 15th year of operating, sees itself as a catalyst of change for small businesses as it continues its impressive growth.

Craig Hudson, managing director of Xero New Zealand

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.