2degrees CEO Mark Aue: "Make sure you prioritise the things that will drive growth and keep up that speed of execution." Photo / Dean Purcell

We're living through turbulent times, but many of the fundamentals remain the same for companies seeking to maximise their growth strategy.

As a sponsor of the upcoming Deloitte Top 200 Best Growth Strategy award, 2degrees chief executive Mark Aue shared four of the top strategies that have driven his company's expansion.

1. Put yourself in your customer's shoes

At 2degrees our growth has been supported by being different; by understanding what sets us apart from our competitors, and by being customer-obsessed.

Any good growth strategy should start with asking 'Are we serving our customers well?' and 'What more could we be doing for them'?

2. Keep everybody on the same page

You need to have a highly engaged and capable team who understand what you are trying to do, and those people need to believe in the purpose of your business.

There must be alignment across the organisation and your people need to be clear on what the growth strategy or objective is.

This means not only will they then be able to successfully deliver on it, but they can find new opportunities and stay focused on the vision.

3. Avoid it becoming about you

You've got to avoid it becoming about you. Remember why your business exists. It should be to serve your customers. If you've lost sight of that, it's hard to turn things back around.

4. Be 'always on'

Maintaining growth is about keeping your current customers engaged and happy by developing and evolving your products or services to meet their needs, and by having an always-on approach to finding more customers.

At 2degrees we stay delivery-focused and genuinely challenge ourselves. Our people are committed to showing up each day for our customers, and they work to earn and then keep our customers' trust and loyalty.

Make sure you prioritise the things that will drive growth and keep up that speed of execution. If you do that, customers will continue to reward you with their business.

2degrees Best Growth Strategy finalists:

• EBOS Group

• The Warehouse Group

• Vulcan Steel

• The winners of the 2021 Deloitte Top 200 Awards will be announced virtually on Wednesday, March 2.