Watch Live soon: The Deloitte Top 200 Awards

Save the date for the Deloitte Top 200 Awards

The Deloitte Top 200 Awards are held annually to recognise and celebrate outstanding individual and management team performances among New Zealand's largest companies and trading organisations.

The Top 200 business community has continued to prove their commercial strength and resilience throughout the disruption caused by the ongoing pandemic. While we can't celebrate with the 2021 award finalists and winners in person, we'll be recognising their achievements and announcing the winners virtually here on nzherald.co.nz/top200 at 4pm on March 2, 2022.

Please join us, along with our MC Stacey Morrison, from 4pm on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, to share in the celebrations and acknowledge the contribution the 2021 Deloitte Top 200 award winners make to Aotearoa, New Zealand.

Here are the 2021 Deloitte Top 200 Awards finalists:

• Amazon Web Services Company of the Year: Freightways, Infratil and Skellerup Holdings.

• ServiceNow Chief Executive of the Year: Naomi James (Refining New Zealand), Nick Grayston (The Warehouse Group) and David Mair (Skellerup Holdings).

• Tax Traders Chief Financial Officer of the Year: William Meek (Mercury), Bevan McKenzie (Fletcher Building) and Graham Leaming (Skellerup Holdings).

• Forsyth Barr Chairperson of the Year: Mark Tume (Infratil), Patrick Strange (Auckland International Airport and Chorus), Barbara Chapman (New Zealand Media and Entertainment and Genesis Energy).

• The Aotearoa Circle Sustainable Business Leadership: Kathmandu, Synlait Milk and Lion.

• 2degrees Best Growth Strategy: The Warehouse Group, Vulcan Steel and EBOS Group.

• BusinessNZ Most Improved Performance: PGG Wrightson, Fletcher Building and New Zealand Media and Entertainment.

• Young Executive of the Year: Renee Mateparae (Spark), David Bennett (Ryman Healthcare), Ollie Farnsworth (Tourism Holdings Limited) and Jonti Rhodes (Fisher & Paykel Healthcare).

• Barfoot & Thompson Diversity and Inclusion Leadership: SkyCity Entertainment Group, Fonterra and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu.

• Hobson Leavy Visionary Leader to be announced on the night.