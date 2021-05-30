Deep Creek brewing hand back AIBA trophy after 'clerical error'

Deep Creek co-founders Scott Taylor and Paul Brown celebrating at the AIBA event in Melbourne, before realising the error. Photo / Instagram

Deep Creek co-founders Scott Taylor and Paul Brown celebrating at the AIBA event in Melbourne, before realising the error. Photo / Instagram

Auckland-based brewery Deep Creek Brewing has returned a trophy they won last week in Australia, after realising they had accidentally entered the wrong category for the awards.

In a statement posted on social media on Friday, the brewery explained how an error in their application saw them winning an award at the Australian International Beer Awards (AIBAs) that they should not have won.

"We were as surprised as anyone to be awarded the trophy for Champion Large International Brewery at the AIBAs rather than for Medium category," they wrote it the post.

"On Monday we realised an incorrect unit of measure for brewery volume had been used by our brewers in the entry form.

"After discovering our mistake, we contacted AIBA organisers immediately to begin the process of handing back the trophy so it could go to the rightful winner."

Brewery founders Scott Taylor and Paul Brown celebrated their victory in Melbourne last weekend but were a bit "surprised" to win the title in the Large category. They returned to New Zealand on Monday and decided to check the paperwork for the award entry, to double check the categories they had entered.

Brown explained to the Herald that the mistake happened when they filled out the section about their production volumes in the awards application.

AIBA organisers asked for production volume in hectolitres in their forms but Deep Creek entered the number in litres.

"We were out by a factor of 100," he said.

The brewers contacted the award organisers who asked for some time to figure out if there really had been a mistake and what to do about it.

"They also needed time to contact the brewery that actually won the award, before we could announce that we had made a mistake," Brown added.

The brewery co-founder says that, while the mistake was "a little bit embarrassing", he has been pleasantly surprised by the overwhelming support and positive feedback the company has received for the decision to return the award after finding the error.

"I thought we'd catch a bit of grief but nah, people have been really nice," he added.

The brewery's post admitting the error on Facebook has gathered praise from followers who praised the brewers for their "integrity".

"We are disappointed to have made a mistake but doing the right thing is a core part of our ethos," Deep Creek posted.

"Despite not being the Champion Large International Brewery, we are super proud of our award-winning team and absolutely stoked with all our 2021 AIBA Beer Awards including our two other trophies and five gold medals."

"Classy stuff guys, congrats on the other trophies, amazing job," one Facebook user wrote.

"Much respect for owning up to the error. And I hope the non victimised person who made the error owned up and wasn't too punished in beers owed," someone else said.

"It's cool when there's a mistake people can put their hand up. That is more than any award. You guys still rock," another person commented.

"Nice to see such honesty. I'm rather glad, as you are up there with my favourite breweries," another beer lover said.

Their honesty was also praised on Instagram where many people pointed out how "classy" it was to own up to the mistake and take the steps to return the award.

"Your beers are great and your honesty proves that you're great brewery! There's definitely a lot more awards and gold medals coming for you," one person said.