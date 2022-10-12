Voyager 2022 media awards
DDL's Ormiston housing project: Who's claiming money from insolvent civil contractor - 263 creditors listed

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
Apartments and townhouses are being developed by DDL but receivers have taken over the project after financial trouble. Video / Michael Craig

Apartments and townhouses are being developed by DDL but receivers have taken over the project after financial trouble. Video / Michael Craig

The company's logo was "delivering dreams", but 263 creditors are claiming millions from a civil contractor which was working on nearly 200 new south Auckland homes.

Crown and council-owned entities, lawyers, telcos, national enterprises and

