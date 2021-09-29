Voyager 2021 media awards
DDB poaches Google innovation leader to run creative department

6 minutes to read
The ad agency behind the Speight's 'The Dance' ad has a new creative boss. Photo / DDB

Damien Venuto
By:

Business Reporter, NZ Herald

DDB Aotearoa has poached an Australia-based staffer from Google to lead its creative department in this market.

The company announced to staff today the appointment of Matty Burton as its group chief creative officer.

The

