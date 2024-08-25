The Commerce Commission said Milkio's false claims could undermine consumers and the broader dairy industry. Photo / John Stone, File

The Commerce Commission says dairy company Milkio Foods Ltd has been fined $420,000 for misleading customers with claims such as “100% Pure New Zealand” despite importing core ingredients from India.

The commission said Judge Thomas Ingram emphasised major damage the misrepresentations could do to the New Zealand dairy industry.

The Hamilton-based company’s claims could potentially be damaging to consumers and other producers who relied upon the New Zealand brand for sales of dairy products, Judge Ingram said.

The commission said Milkio pleaded guilty to 15 breaches of the Fair Trading Act for making false representations about the country-of-origin of the butter used in their ghee products, and using the FernMark logo and licence number without proper authorisation.

Commerce Commission Fair Trading general manager Vanessa Horne said it was an important case to prosecute because of the global value of New Zealand’s export brand.