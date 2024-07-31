Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Microsoft email outage: Why you can’t send or read emails

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
A cyber attack, and a Microsoft stumble rebuffing it, took cloud services offline for hours. Some seem to be feeling the after-effects. Photo / 123rf

A cyber attack, and a Microsoft stumble rebuffing it, took cloud services offline for hours. Some seem to be feeling the after-effects. Photo / 123rf

There’s fresh grief for Microsoft on the heels of its CrowdStrike chaos.

Many New Zealand customers could not access Outlook and Teams this morning. The Herald understands the problem primarily affected customers connected to Spark, which has been asked for comment.

Down Detector had 3200 reports of Microsoft outages around New Zealand at about 8.30am. Around 9.45am, customers across multiple organisations said services were coming back online.

A Microsoft spokeswoman told the Herald at 10.30am: “Microsoft is still investigating at this stage. We do have confirmation it’s not related to the previous DDoS attack, as it is only affecting NZ.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On Wednesday, Microsoft suffered around 10 hours of global disruption.

The company said the “initial trigger event” for the outages was a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack – a spike in usage caused by millions of bots controlled by a hacker, flooding a service with traffic until it can no longer cope.

Data is not put at risk during a DDoS attack, but the spike in connection requests effectively blocks services to others. Security experts have likened it to sheep blocking a road.

Microsoft said a configuration error in the rollout of its own defences to prevent the attack “amplified the impact of the attack rather than mitigating it”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On July 23, a faulty update with CrowdStrike’s cybersecurity software threw some 8.5 million PCs running Microsoft Windows into the “Blue Screen of Death”.

Although accounting for less than 1% of Microsoft customers, many affected clients were in banks, airlines and other critical services.

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business