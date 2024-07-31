Microsoft email outage: Why you can’t send or read emails

A cyber attack, and a Microsoft stumble rebuffing it, took cloud services offline for hours. Some seem to be feeling the after-effects. Photo / 123rf

There’s fresh grief for Microsoft on the heels of its CrowdStrike chaos.

Many New Zealand customers could not access Outlook and Teams this morning. The Herald understands the problem primarily affected customers connected to Spark, which has been asked for comment.

Down Detector had 3200 reports of Microsoft outages around New Zealand at about 8.30am. Around 9.45am, customers across multiple organisations said services were coming back online.

A Microsoft spokeswoman told the Herald at 10.30am: “Microsoft is still investigating at this stage. We do have confirmation it’s not related to the previous DDoS attack, as it is only affecting NZ.”