Current account: New Zealand’s spending deficit with the world widens by $269m

“In the June 2024 quarter, New Zealand continued to issue bonds to overseas investors, which further added to the amount of interest paid on all issued bonds,” senior manager Stuart Jones said.

The overseas earnings of New Zealand investors were largely profits from overseas-owned companies.

Meanwhile, the seasonally adjusted goods deficit widened by $110 million to $2.6 billion.

Goods imports increased by $183 million, led by transport equipment, including aircraft and aircraft parts.

Goods exports increased by $74 million, led by meat and a range of other commodities, including aluminium, wine, and fish. Exports of logs, wood products and dairy decreased.

One bright spot was the services deficit narrowed by $28 million to $501 million.

Services exports increased $127 million, led by transportation services exports. Services imports increased $99 million, led by travel imports – the spending of New Zealanders while travelling overseas.

On June 30, 2024, New Zealand’s net international investment liability position was $205.3 billion (49.7% of GDP), $6.2 billion wider than $199.1 billion (48.6% of GDP) as of 31 March 2024.

New Zealand has a net liability position as it has more liabilities with the rest of the world than assets.

The net international investment position represents the difference between New Zealand’s financial assets and liabilities with the rest of the world.

New Zealand investment abroad recorded a $4.1 billion net investment outflow in the June 2024 quarter, as New Zealanders increased assets held with the rest of the world.

Foreign investment in New Zealand recorded a net inflow of $7.9 billion in the June 2024 quarter, as New Zealand increased its liabilities with the rest of the world.

The net investment inflow was driven by:

$8.5 billion in portfolio investment

$2.3 billion in direct investment.





