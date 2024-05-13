Voyager 2023 media awards
Creditors put east Auckland’s Times Newspapers into liquidation, $962,000 debts

Anne Gibson
By
3 mins to read
Howick, one of the areas covered by the local publishing operations. Photo / Hustin Hu

Creditors of Howick company Times Newspapers called in liquidators when it became insolvent with debts of $962,000 and assets of only $124,000.

The publishing operations of the Howick and Pakuranga Times have been to a civic leader and former Act Party candidate and now operate under her ownership.

