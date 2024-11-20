Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Creditors put dairy farm operation into liquidation – ANZ among those owed nearly $600,000

Cameron Smith
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
A New Plymouth dairy farm is in liquidation after operating for just over 20 years. Photo / NZME

A New Plymouth dairy farm is in liquidation after operating for just over 20 years. Photo / NZME

A New Plymouth dairy farm is in liquidation, owing more than half a million dollars to creditors.

John Scutter of insolvency company Fervor was appointed liquidator of Collins & Cameron Limited on November 5.

The company had been dairy farming since May 2004, leasing land in Waitara for herd grazing.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business