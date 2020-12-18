Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid-19 set to break a2 Milk's record run

4 minutes to read

a2 Milk chief executive Geoff Babidge. Photo / Supplied

Jamie Gray
By:

Business reporter, NZ Herald

More than $2 billion was shaved off a2 Milk's market capitalisation after the company signalled that its enviable record of strong sales growth looked likely to come to an end in the 2021 financial year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.