Business

Covid-19 Omicron: Summerset Group's Flat Bush village replaces all kitchen staff after finding link to wedding

4 minutes to read
Summerset by the Park, 7 Flat Bush School Rd. Photo / Google Maps

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

All kitchen staff at an Auckland retirement village owned by New Zealand's second-largest listed company in the sector were replaced when it was discovered a worker attended the Omicron-linked wedding.

Scott Scoullar, Summerset Group chief

