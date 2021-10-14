Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Testing companies say Ministry of Health should contract, not commandeer

3 minutes to read
A demonstration of saliva-based testing services by Rako Science. Photo / Michael Craig

A demonstration of saliva-based testing services by Rako Science. Photo / Michael Craig

Hamish Rutherford
By:

Wellington Business Editor

Testing companies have urged MPs to remove clauses from Covid response legislation which would give the powers to take over laboratories in the event of an emergency, warning the powers may lead to less capacity

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.