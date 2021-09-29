Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Phil O'Reilly: Three things to get right as we open our borders

5 minutes to read
Our current MIQ woes tell us what social and economic damage a closed border causes us. Photo / Dean Purcell

Our current MIQ woes tell us what social and economic damage a closed border causes us. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZ Herald
By: Phil O’Reilly

OPINION:

New Zealand's openness to the world, including through people to people contact across our border, has always been one of our core strengths and drivers of community prosperity.

As we move towards achieving our

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.