Covid 19 coronavirus: Wage Subsidy Scheme available nationally - Finance Minister Grant Robertson

August 17 2021 Auckland and Coromandel will go into level 4 lockdown for seven days – and the rest of the country for three days – from 11.59pm tonight.

The Government's Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme will be available for businesses across New Zealand impacted by the lockdown that took effect from midnight, Finance Minister Grant Robertson says.

"The Wage Subsidy Scheme is available nationally when there's a regional or national move to Alert Levels 3 and 4 for a period of seven days and helps eligible businesses keep paying staff and protect jobs," Robertson said in a statement on Tuesday night.

The statement added that the Wage Subsidy Scheme allows eligible employers anywhere in the country to apply for support if they expect a loss of 40 per cent of revenue as a result of the alert level increase announced today.

"The WSS rates have been increased to reflect the increase in wage costs since the scheme was first used in March 2020. Businesses will be eligible for $600 per week per full-time equivalent employee, and $359 per week per part-time employee.

"The Wage Subsidy will be paid as a two-week lump sum. Applications open on Friday August 20, with the first payments usually available after three days.

"A Resurgence Support Payment is available if firms incur a loss of 30 per cent of revenue as a result of the alert level increase. The RSP is worth up to $1500 plus $400 per full-time equivalent employee, up to a maximum of 50 full-time employees (so up to a total of $21,500).

"The Leave Support Scheme provides a two-week lump sum payment of either $585.80 per week for full-time workers, or $350 per week for part-time workers, who must self-isolate and cannot work from home.

"The Short-Term Absence Payment (STAP) provides a one-off (once per 30 days) $350 payment for workers who must miss work due to a COVID-19 test and cannot work from home."

