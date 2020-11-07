Covid 19 coronavirus: Air NZ passengers caught out by voucher system can change flights

By RNZ
Air New Zealand says people caught out by the requirement to have a managed isolation voucher before flying to this country can change their flights.
Travellers are now required to have a voucher for a bed in a facility before boarding an international flight to New Zealand.
The country's managed isolation facilities are now fully booked until after Christmas, meaning people who have booked flights without a voucher might be left high and dry.
Some who booked flights home before the voucher system went live contacted RNZ earlier this week, concerned they could not secure a place in managed isolation to match their flights.
Air New Zealand says people unable to get a voucher may make one date change at no extra cost.
If a customer has a non-refundable ticket, they also have the option to hold the fare in credit.