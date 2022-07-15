Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Countdown threatens to halve rent: How anti-competitive covenants worked

6 minutes to read
Pak'n Save, Countdown and The Warehouse are put to the test to find out where to buy NZ's cheapest groceries. Video / NZ Herald

Pak'n Save, Countdown and The Warehouse are put to the test to find out where to buy NZ's cheapest groceries. Video / NZ Herald

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

National supermarket chain Countdown threatened to halve the rent it paid to landlords who allowed in competing food or drink sellers, according to lease documents.

Caveats in leases made clear that if landlords in a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.